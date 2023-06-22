WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley College has moved its Wichita campus from downtown to Maple and Ridge Road.

The campus had been on South Market since 2015. It is now at 7330 West Maple, just north of the Lowe’s store.

7330 W. Maple, Wichita (Photo provided by Cowley College)

The new location has 1,800 square feet. The contract at the new site goes through April 2028.

Cowley College says students at the Wichita campus get face-to-face instruction with online and distance learning.

The Wichita site also has enrollment advisors and student support personnel.

For more information about the Wichita Campus, call 316-683-6013.