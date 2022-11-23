COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing.

Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.

Cowley County Emergency Management announced Wednesday that the bridge is closed due to a collapsing pier cap on the southwest corner. A pier cap disperses the loads from the bearings to the bridge piers.

Brown’s Bridge is a wooden bridge with wooden pier caps.

“The south pier cap has been under observation and, upon inspection, appears to be failing,” according to a Cowley County Emergency Management news release.

A special inspection is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28. The assessment will determine if the bridge can reopen or if it needs repairs first.

Cowley County Public Works, the Kansas Department of Transportation, Arkansas City Fire/EMS, Cowley County Emergency Management and Cowley County Emergency Communications are monitoring the situation.

They are also contacting landowners to come up with alternate routes while the bridge is closed.