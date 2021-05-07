Cowley County businesses have 100+ vacant jobs, find out how to apply

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan (KSNW) – In Kansas, some small communities said they’re having problems finding people to fill vacant positions.

In Cowley county, there are more than 150 job openings and employers said there is just not enough interest. “It’s crisis mode we really really need people to fill jobs,” said Kerri Falletti, the Economic and Community Director of Cowley County.

Falletti said businesses all over have a growing list of available jobs. “That’s from all sectors health care, education, manufacturing, retail food service, everything there’s just a demand in every sector,” he said.

“We currently have 50 openings,” said Sean Hull, the site leader for Silgan dispensing.

Business leaders in Cowley county said they are only getting one or two applications a week and it is beginning to impact production.

“Right now there’s a 120+ vacancies, ” said Alex Munoz, with Creekstone Farms human resources department. “I think the pandemic forced people to make some choices of family, or work because of the fear they had of catching COVID,” he said.

Silgan Dispensing said they are working to create more flexible hours for employees hoping to accommodate the changing workforce.

“That’s not something that’s been available to manufacturing, necessarily, but it’s something we see as a trend, just in general, with the younger generation,” said Hull.