COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 59-year-old missing man.

Sheriff David Falletti said Mark A. Brannam went missing on March 16 and has been reported to have dementia. He was last seen driving a silver Chevy S-10 pickup with Kansas plate 631MXJ.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Mark Brannam (Photo provided by Cowley County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo provided by Cowley County Sheriff’s Office)

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating Brannam. Please contact Lt. Detective Tommy Scott at 620-221-5445 Ext. 5703