Teen killed after two-vehicle collision in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision that ended the life of a teenager Saturday.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of 82nd Road, north of Winfield. State Troopers said an SUV crossed the center line and killed an 18-year-old motorcycle rider, Chase Augur.

The KHP report stated the SUV crashed into the motorcycle head-on.

Augur died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not seriously injured.

The crash is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: