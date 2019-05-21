Cowley, Harvey and Reno County road closings due to flooding

The latest road closings due to flooding as of noon on May 21, 2019.
Harvey County Road Closures
Northeast 24th Street between Rock and East Lake roads
Northeast 24th Street east of Grace Hill Road
Northwest 60th Street east of North River Park Road
Northwest 60th Street west of Burmac Road
Southwest 48th Street between South Hertzler and Essex Heights roads
Southwest 84th Street between Ridge and Emma Creek roads
North Burmac Road between Dutch Avenue and Northwest 108th Street
West Dutch Avenue between Emma Creek and Mission roads
West Dutch Avenue between Burmac and Woodberry roads
West Dutch Avenue between Essex Heights and Hertzler roads
North East Lake Road between Northeast 60th and 72nd streets
East First Street between Rock and East Lake roads
West First Street between Hoover and Ridge roads
West First Street at Mission Road
North Golden Prairie Road between Northwest 12th and 24th streets
North Hillside Road at Northeast 24th Street
North Hillside Road between Northeast 60th and 72nd streets
North Hoover Road north of Dutch Avenue
North Meridian Road between Northwest 12th and 24th streets
North Mission Road between First and Northwest 12th streets
North Ridge Road between Northwest 12th and 36th streets
North Woodlawn Road between Northeast 12th and 24th streets
North Woodlawn Road between Northeast 36th and 48th streets
South Woodlawn Road between First and Southeast 36th streets
South Essex Heights Road south of U.S. Highway 50
South Hertzler Road north of U.S. Highway 50
South Mission Road south of U.S. Highway 50
South Willow Lake Road north of U.S. Highway 50
South River Park Road between U.S. Highway 50 and Southwest 36th Street
Harvey County West Park
Harvey County East Park’s Bluestem, Campers’ Row, Walton’s Landing and Willow Bend areas
High Water
South Kansas Avenue at Southeast 72nd, 84th and 125th streets
Cowley County Road Closures
East Chestnut Bridge to US 77 Bypass due to water damage
75th Road – 1/2 mile north of 132nd
21st Road north of 72nd
256th Road – 1 mile east of Geuda Springs
1st Road – 2 1/2 miles south of Geuda Springs
71st/85th (Greens Farm Road) N. of US 166
31st Road north of 322nd
K-55 at 1st Road
31st Road – north of 252nd
262nd Road at 51st
252nd Road – 6000 block
231st Road between 132nd and 152nd
21st Road between 182nd and 202nd
211th Road between 92nd and 102nd
82nd Road between 231st and 241st
181st Road between 122nd and 132nd
132nd Road between 171st and 181st
202nd Road just west of Dexter
K-15: 1 1/2 miles north of Dexter
In Winfield, 7th Street between Fuller and Bliss
In Winfield, 6th Street between Millington and Bliss
In Winfield, 8th Street from Fuller to Platter
In Ark City, Madison underpass
In Winfield, Bliss from 9th-19th
121st at 132nd
251st and 253rd near Cambridge
141st from Silverdale to the Oklahoma state line
296th from Silverdale to 181st
Grouse Creek Road from US 166 to Dexter
26th/30th Roads west of Rock to 61st
Reno County Road Closures
Jordan Springs rd from Trails West to Lake Cable
Sylvia from US HWY 50 to Trails West
Salem Rd from Maple Grove to Smoots Creek (county line)
Sun City Rd from Partridge to Riverton
Sun City from K14 to McNew
Pennington Rd from 56th to 82nd
Mayfield Rd from 69th to 82nd
Summers Rd from 75th to 85th
Sunrise Rd from 82nd to 91st
Worthington from Ave G to 4th
69th from Old K61 to Kent Rd
Mayfield from 69th to 108th
Sunrise from 82nd to 95th
69th from K14 to Yaggy
Herren from K14 to 82nd
Wilson from 82nd to 108th
95th from Wilson to Pennington
Parallel from Highway 11 to Bone Springs
Salee from 82nd to 108th
Dean from 56th to 82nd
Tobacco from 95th to 108th
43rd from Kent to Willison
Kent 43rd to 69th
Trails West from Willison to Haven Rd
82nd from Kent to Old K61
Red Rock K14 to McNew
85th from Mayfield to Old K61
Mayfield from 82nd to 85th
82nd from Mayfield to Kent
Parallel from McNew to Deweese Park
Parallel from Mohawk to Whiteside
56th from Eisenhower to Wilson
82nd from Pennington to Yaggy
Trails West from K14 to Valley Pride
Arlington Rd from Haven Rd to Victory
Mowhawk from 4th to Clark
Woodberry Road bridge from 30th to 43rd is closed
Water on roadway with high water signs:
Yoder Rd. from K96 to Greenfield
Yoder Rd. from Lake Cable to Arlington Rd
Sego from Clark to Blanchard
Hodge from 4th to 43rd
Yoder Rd from K96 to Switzer
Yoder Rd from Longview to Greenfield
Sego from Andre and Red Rock
Kent from Ave G to 4th
Buhler Rd from Ave G to 50 Highway
Arlington Rd from Yoder to Halstead
Whiteside from Redrock to Greenfield
56th from Wilson to Pennington
Red Rock from K14 to Broadacres
82nd from Yaggy to Dean
Redrock from McNew to Sand Creek
Haven Rd from K96 to Irish Creek
Arlington Rd from Haven Rd to Rayl Rd
Dean from Pretty Prairie Rd to Silver Lake
Ave G from Buhler Rd to Woodberry
Nickerson Rd from 30th to 43rd
Buhler Rd from 56th to 69th
Haven Rd and Greenfield (intersection)
Wilson from 50th to Willowbrook
4th from Herren to Dean
Wilson from Boundary to Pretty Prairie Rd
4th from Nickerson Rd./Partridge Rd to Herren