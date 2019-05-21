Cowley, Harvey and Reno County road closings due to flooding

The latest road closings due to flooding as of noon on May 21, 2019.

Harvey County Road Closures

Northeast 24th Street between Rock and East Lake roads

Northeast 24th Street east of Grace Hill Road

Northwest 60th Street east of North River Park Road

Northwest 60th Street west of Burmac Road

Southwest 48th Street between South Hertzler and Essex Heights roads

Southwest 84th Street between Ridge and Emma Creek roads

North Burmac Road between Dutch Avenue and Northwest 108th Street

West Dutch Avenue between Emma Creek and Mission roads

West Dutch Avenue between Burmac and Woodberry roads

West Dutch Avenue between Essex Heights and Hertzler roads

North East Lake Road between Northeast 60th and 72nd streets

East First Street between Rock and East Lake roads

West First Street between Hoover and Ridge roads

West First Street at Mission Road

North Golden Prairie Road between Northwest 12th and 24th streets

North Hillside Road at Northeast 24th Street

North Hillside Road between Northeast 60th and 72nd streets

North Hoover Road north of Dutch Avenue

North Meridian Road between Northwest 12th and 24th streets

North Mission Road between First and Northwest 12th streets

North Ridge Road between Northwest 12th and 36th streets

North Woodlawn Road between Northeast 12th and 24th streets

North Woodlawn Road between Northeast 36th and 48th streets

South Woodlawn Road between First and Southeast 36th streets

South Essex Heights Road south of U.S. Highway 50

South Hertzler Road north of U.S. Highway 50

South Mission Road south of U.S. Highway 50

South Willow Lake Road north of U.S. Highway 50

South River Park Road between U.S. Highway 50 and Southwest 36th Street

Harvey County West Park

Harvey County East Park’s Bluestem, Campers’ Row, Walton’s Landing and Willow Bend areas

High Water

South Kansas Avenue at Southeast 72nd, 84th and 125th streets

Cowley County Road Closures

East Chestnut Bridge to US 77 Bypass due to water damage

75th Road – 1/2 mile north of 132nd

21st Road north of 72nd

256th Road – 1 mile east of Geuda Springs

1st Road – 2 1/2 miles south of Geuda Springs

71st/85th (Greens Farm Road) N. of US 166

31st Road north of 322nd

K-55 at 1st Road

31st Road – north of 252nd

262nd Road at 51st

252nd Road – 6000 block

231st Road between 132nd and 152nd

21st Road between 182nd and 202nd

211th Road between 92nd and 102nd

82nd Road between 231st and 241st

181st Road between 122nd and 132nd

132nd Road between 171st and 181st

202nd Road just west of Dexter

K-15: 1 1/2 miles north of Dexter

In Winfield, 7th Street between Fuller and Bliss

In Winfield, 6th Street between Millington and Bliss

In Winfield, 8th Street from Fuller to Platter

In Ark City, Madison underpass

In Winfield, Bliss from 9th-19th

121st at 132nd

251st and 253rd near Cambridge

141st from Silverdale to the Oklahoma state line

296th from Silverdale to 181st

Grouse Creek Road from US 166 to Dexter

26th/30th Roads west of Rock to 61st

Reno County Road Closures

Jordan Springs rd from Trails West to Lake Cable

Sylvia from US HWY 50 to Trails West

Salem Rd from Maple Grove to Smoots Creek (county line)

Sun City Rd from Partridge to Riverton

Sun City from K14 to McNew

Pennington Rd from 56th to 82nd

Mayfield Rd from 69th to 82nd

Summers Rd from 75th to 85th

Sunrise Rd from 82nd to 91st

Worthington from Ave G to 4th

69th from Old K61 to Kent Rd

Mayfield from 69th to 108th

Sunrise from 82nd to 95th

69th from K14 to Yaggy

Herren from K14 to 82nd

Wilson from 82nd to 108th

95th from Wilson to Pennington

Parallel from Highway 11 to Bone Springs

Salee from 82nd to 108th

Dean from 56th to 82nd

Tobacco from 95th to 108th

43rd from Kent to Willison

Kent 43rd to 69th

Trails West from Willison to Haven Rd

82nd from Kent to Old K61

Red Rock K14 to McNew

85th from Mayfield to Old K61

Mayfield from 82nd to 85th

82nd from Mayfield to Kent

Parallel from McNew to Deweese Park

Parallel from Mohawk to Whiteside

56th from Eisenhower to Wilson

82nd from Pennington to Yaggy

Trails West from K14 to Valley Pride

Arlington Rd from Haven Rd to Victory

Mowhawk from 4th to Clark

Woodberry Road bridge from 30th to 43rd is closed

Water on roadway with high water signs:

Yoder Rd. from K96 to Greenfield

Yoder Rd. from Lake Cable to Arlington Rd

Sego from Clark to Blanchard

Hodge from 4th to 43rd

Yoder Rd from K96 to Switzer

Yoder Rd from Longview to Greenfield

Sego from Andre and Red Rock

Kent from Ave G to 4th

Buhler Rd from Ave G to 50 Highway

Arlington Rd from Yoder to Halstead

Whiteside from Redrock to Greenfield

56th from Wilson to Pennington

Red Rock from K14 to Broadacres

82nd from Yaggy to Dean

Redrock from McNew to Sand Creek

Haven Rd from K96 to Irish Creek

Arlington Rd from Haven Rd to Rayl Rd

Dean from Pretty Prairie Rd to Silver Lake

Ave G from Buhler Rd to Woodberry

Nickerson Rd from 30th to 43rd

Buhler Rd from 56th to 69th

Haven Rd and Greenfield (intersection)

Wilson from 50th to Willowbrook

4th from Herren to Dean

Wilson from Boundary to Pretty Prairie Rd

4th from Nickerson Rd./Partridge Rd to Herren

