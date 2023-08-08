WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An internal audit on gunfighting re-enactments at Wichita’s Old Cowtown Museum raised concerns about safety procedures. Oversights listed in the audit show the problems surrounding the gunfight re-enactments.

It showed nine areas where the risk was high for staff and re-enactors.

HIGH RISK

Ammunition inventory: The report said the inventory should be completed on the blank ammunition cabinet to verify that the ammo has not been tampered with and has not been removed or deemed missing.

Gun inspections: The report said that ensuring guns are properly inspected resides with the executive director. Further, the executive director did not implement proper training or procedures to ensure personally owned firearms were in good working condition. The lack of direction required staff to determine what should be included in a gun inspection for each volunteer prior to entrance into the events.

911 calls: The audit found that calls to 911 are not being made consistently for each gunfire event that is held at Cowtown. Per the policy, 911 will be notified to report reenactment gunfire.

Wichita Police Department approval for gunfire: The report said that proper approvals are not being obtained by Cowtown staff for events involving gunfire. Per the policy, a firing license (approval from WPD) is required to report reenactment gunfire.

Participant listing – training: The audit claims that lists provided by staff were not all-encompassing of the individuals that volunteered to participate in the events. Staff should be tracking the list of volunteers that attended the trainings to verify that they all signed a waiver.

Insufficient documentation for volunteer requirements: The report says an insufficient amount of documentation is being retained to track that volunteers have completed the requirements to be an authorized gunfight reenactor at Old Cowtown Museum.

Missing signed waivers: The audit said that there were: completed waivers missing, signature pages of waivers missing, incomplete list of gunfighters to compare waivers to, text messages instead of signed waivers accepted by Cowtown staff, and a waiver for the LLC signed, but not individual waivers for each volunteer that participated under the LLC.

Missing signatures on sign-in forms: The report also said there are missing signatures for the volunteers on the sign-in forms. The forms have times that the individual signed in but no signature next to the name.

Volunteer training card not required to enter event: The report said staff did not require the volunteers to present their training cards upon entry into events, or they did not verify on the sign-in form that the volunteers presented the card prior to entry.

MEDIUM RISK

Forged signatures: There were two instances in 2023 when the sign-in sheets appear to have forged signatures for one of the volunteers. The two signatures do not match the volunteer’s other signatures.

The report points to a lack of weapon and ammunition checks that led to live ammo being used in 2020, which resulted in shotgun pellets hitting a man in the face and body.

“I know that was part of the mishap was that they were supposed to check in their guns and make sure they had the proper ammunition, and somehow that was an oversight,” said Maggie Ballard, Wichita City Council.

The audit recommended Cowtown staff undergo training with Wichita police on proper gun inspections.

The Wichita Police Department will also check ammunition, or the City of Wichita will provide the dummy ammo.

“Going through the gun safety checks, alerting 911 that there’s going to be mock gunfights that weekend, that way they no there’s no emergency out there,” said Mike Hoheisel, Wichita Vice Mayor.

While the re-enactors have their own safety procedures, the City of Wichita wants to make sure they take the now-required training.

“We are liable in our own way, so we have to come up with our own set of standards to follow, so we’re protected legally. And more importantly, to make sure the volunteers are protected, in every manner we can afford them,” said Hoheisel.

The audit also recommends a tracking system so staff can make sure volunteers are trained properly.

“Not following through on making sure people that have signed certain documents, that it is documented. Honestly, we have no idea if the process was followed in many of insistences because there was not documentation of that,” said Hoheisel.

The report showed nine high-risk issues and one medium-risk issue.

To read the full report, click here or below:

Now, City officials are hopeful the events (which are currently on pause) can resume in the next month.