WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Old Cowtown Museum has introduced its newborn Longhorn calf.

The museum says the calf was born this week, and they expect another calf to be born soon. They are taking suggestions for names on their Facebook page. If you are hoping to see the newborn in person, the museum will be closed Friday during the day but open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday for “First Friday Under the Stars.”

Cowtown will be open this weekend but will be closed Monday on Labor Day. For more information, visit their website.