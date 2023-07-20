WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Old Cowtown Museum is celebrating National Day of the Cowboy Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be live demonstrations of many of the tasks required of cowboys in the Old West, like roping and branding, leather tooling, and the farrier trade. There will be several historical lectures and displays, wagon rides, a hobby horse rodeo, plus food and craft vendors.

The Tri-State Holden Posse will present two children’s gun safety programs. Starting at 12:45, the River City Renegades will hold a gunfight overseen by Wichita Police.

At 4 p.m., there will be a celebration of Wichita’s 153rd birthday, featuring cake and lemonade for everyone. Other events include performances by Daisy Longstem’s Saloon Girls and the Entre Nous Victorian Dancers, cowboy music from Dave “Zerf” Zerfas, a scavenger hunt, a best-dressed cowboy/cowgirl costume contest, and Dr. Beaumont’s Traveling Medicine Show.

Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for youth, and $6 for children 5-11, with children 4 and under free.