WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were on the scene of a collision in south Wichita on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred near the intersection of 47th Street South and Palisade Avenue.

According to Wichita Police Department Patrol South Lieutenant Michael Linnehan, officers were dispatched to a crash around 4:55 p.m. and found that a white Honda Civic and a white Dodge Caravan had been involved.

After speaking with witnesses, police believe that the Honda Civic was taking part in a street race with a possible white pickup truck. While driving eastbound on 47th, the driver of the Honda lost control and struck the Dodge that was westbound. Speed was a definite factor, according to the WPD.

The two occupants of the Dodge were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police plan to the area to check for any cameras or footage that may have captured the race and/or accident.