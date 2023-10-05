WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in south Wichita temporarily caused traffic to back up Thursday evening.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call at 5:22 p.m. for the report of a rollover crash at Interstate 135 and South Hydraulic Avenue.

WICHway shows traffic reduced to the inside lane.

Courtesy: WICHway

Click here to view this incident on KanDrive/WICHway.

Dispatch has confirmed that two people received minor to no injuries, and a third received minor to serious injuries.

Traffic was temporarily backed up past MacArthur. The red line on WICHway indicates the level of traffic:

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.