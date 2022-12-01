WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash on Thursday morning involved a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and another car.

It happened at Kansas Highway 254 and Webb Road just around 7 a.m.

“The deputies were in the area clearing a call that they were on, and there was a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the intersection of Webb Road and K-254 involving one of the deputies,” said Lt. Daniel Oliver, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was treated on scene and refused medical treatment from EMS.

Traffic was diverted around the crash. The crash is still under investigation.