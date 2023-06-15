WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash has blocked off a street in southwest Wichita Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of South Seneca Street and West Pawnee Street.

As of 8:22 p.m., eastbound Pawnee has been blocked off in the area.

According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Michael Rotes with the Patrol South Bureau, the crash was caused because of inattentiveness.

“Basically, we have one going east, one going west, the westbound vehicle slightly came into the lane of the eastbound vehicle, caused a collision,” Rotes said.

One of the victims had to be extracted from their vehicle.

“It did take the fire department and some heavy-duty equipment to be able to get to the driver of the, one of the vehicles,” said Rotes. “They had to use some pretty heavy-duty extraction tools basically to remove the door and part of the door frame in order to get the gentleman out of the car.”

Rotes said one person received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.