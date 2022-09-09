WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders have reopened southbound I-135 near 2nd Street in Wichita after closing southbound lanes temporarily because of a crash Friday afternoon.
From the live camera feed on WichWay.org, it appears that three vehicles are involved in the crash. Police say it is an injury crash, but they have not said how many people are hurt or if the injuries are serious.
The Wichita Police Department posted a message on social media just after 4 p.m. saying that drivers should try to avoid I-135.
“We are working an injury wreck in the southbound lanes near the 1st/2nd Street exit,” WPD said. “Use an alternate way to travel over the next few hours, please.”
As of 4:40 p.m., I-135 had reopened, but traffic was still backed up. As of 5:30 p.m., the WichWay camera was no longer facing the scene of the crash, and traffic appears to be moving at its usual pace.