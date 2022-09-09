A few minutes later, first responders close I-135 and have drivers exit at Central. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders have reopened southbound I-135 near 2nd Street in Wichita after closing southbound lanes temporarily because of a crash Friday afternoon.

From the live camera feed on WichWay.org, it appears that three vehicles are involved in the crash. Police say it is an injury crash, but they have not said how many people are hurt or if the injuries are serious.

A crash begins to block traffic at I-135 and 2nd Street on Sept. 9, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

A few minutes later, first responders close I-135 and have drivers exit at Central. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

I-135 is closed between Central and 2nd Street because of a crash on Sept. 9, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

First responders opened a single lane of southbound I-135 at 2nd Street after temporarily closing all southbound lanes on Sept. 9, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

The Wichita Police Department posted a message on social media just after 4 p.m. saying that drivers should try to avoid I-135.

“We are working an injury wreck in the southbound lanes near the 1st/2nd Street exit,” WPD said. “Use an alternate way to travel over the next few hours, please.”

As of 4:40 p.m., I-135 had reopened, but traffic was still backed up. As of 5:30 p.m., the WichWay camera was no longer facing the scene of the crash, and traffic appears to be moving at its usual pace.