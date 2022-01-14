Fatal crash closes Kansas Turnpike between Webb and K-15 exits

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Crash on Kansas Turnpike (Courtesy: Jeff Herndon, KSN News anchor)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Friday on the Kansas Turnpike. The crash happened just around 8:30 a.m. between Webb Road and the K-15 toll plazas.

Authorities are asking those to avoid taking I-35 southbound.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority tweeted that the crash is impacting both south lanes of traffic.

Those heading southbound on the Kansas Turnpike can exit onto Kellogg (U.S. 400) and head west. At I-135, head south to the Turnpike Toll plaza.

For more information on the detour, click here.

KSN has a crew at the scene. Look for updates on KSN and KSN.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories