WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a crash between Haven and Mount Hope.

According to Reno County dispatch, a semi and a pickup crashed in the eastbound lanes of Kansas Highway 96 at Worthington Road, about a mile west of the Sedgwick/Reno County line.

The dispatcher did not release any information about injuries yet.

But they did say that eastbound K-96 lanes are closed as the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS respond to the scene.

KSN News has a crew on the way to the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.