WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash has closed K-42 near 79th Street South.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened shortly after 9:15 a.m. on K-42 near 79th Street South, southwest of a Clonmel.

The driver of a Waste Connections truck reportedly lost control and rolled the vehicle. One person was seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No other details have been released.