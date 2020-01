WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash early Wednesday morning closed northbound I-235 at Kellogg.

Traffic is backed up. Officials urge you to use a different route as the crash scene is cleared.

Overnight, snow fell across the area causing slick and slushy roads.

For the latest road conditions across Kansas, click here. For Wichita traffic, click here.

Crash at US-54 and I-235 causing major delays pic.twitter.com/q9TSzk3itf — Carly Willis (@CarlyWillisKSN) January 22, 2020

