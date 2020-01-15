Man injured in crash on southbound I-135 at 9th Street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash has traffic backed up on southbound I-135 at 9th Street in Wichita.
Officials tell KSN News that one man was critically injured when the car he was driving went off of I-135 near the 9th Street exit. The right lane is closed.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.
