Crash closes right lane on southbound I-135 at 9th Street

Man injured in crash on southbound I-135 at 9th Street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash has traffic backed up on southbound I-135 at 9th Street in Wichita.

Officials tell KSN News that one man was critically injured when the car he was driving went off of I-135 near the 9th Street exit. The right lane is closed.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.

