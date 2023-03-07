WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash involving two semis on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia Monday night has closed all northbound lanes.

It happened after 10 p.m. near mile-marker 120. Northbound traffic on the turnpike is being diverted at exit 92. A KTA official said there are several Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers and emergency crews at the accident scene.

Heavy equipment is being used to move debris off the lanes of the turnpike. There is no word from authorities if anyone is injured or when the northbound lanes will reopen.

KSN will stay in contact with turnpike authorities and update this story.