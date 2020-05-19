Crash closes section of U.S. 50 in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is working a major crash on U.S. 50 that has closed the highway.
The crash is between Yoder to Haven Road.
U.S. 50 traffic is being rerouted on the west at Yoder/Airport Road and on the east at Buhler/Haven Road.
