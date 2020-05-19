Crash closes section of U.S. 50 in Reno County

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is working a major crash on U.S. 50 that has closed the highway.

The crash is between Yoder to Haven Road.

U.S. 50 traffic is being rerouted on the west at Yoder/Airport Road and on the east at Buhler/Haven Road.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories