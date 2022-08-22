KINGMAN COUNTY, Kans. (KSNW) – One man is dead, and another is seriously injured after a head-on wreck Monday near Kingman.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 54, about two miles west of Kingman.

The driver of a semitruck in the eastbound lane crossed the center line, hitting a westbound semitruck head-on. The truck that was hit caught on fire.

Troopers say Johnnie Randall Jones, 61, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, was driving the truck that started to burn. He managed to escape without burns but has serious injuries. He has been taken to a Wichita hospital.

Troopers say Marcus W. Craven, 72, of Pueblo, Colorado, was the driver that crossed the center line. He died at the scene.

U.S. 54 was closed for most of the morning. The KHP opened one eastbound lane shortly before noon. The Kansas Department of Transportation says all lanes are now open.