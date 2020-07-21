Crash forces lane closures on I-70 near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – One lane eastbound and one lane westbound on I-70 is now open following a crash near Junction City. The crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. involving a truck and another car.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner told KSNT-TV, the driver of the truck was driving east, then crossed the median and hit a car heading west. The truck was carrying an unknown chemical.

Gardner said Junction City Fire Department crews are assessing the chemical and working to clean up the highway. He said they don’t believe the chemical is hazardous.

Gardner said the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He said the other driver is being evaluated with possible injuries.

