WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crash happened in south Wichita Tuesday night after the Wichita Police Department (WPD) called off a chase.

The crash happened at the intersection of S Broadway Ave and E Mt. Vernon St around 6:50 p.m.

The WPD cannot confirm if the car they were in pursuit of was one of the cars involved in the crash.

“Officers were in pursuit of a vehicle. Whether this was the vehicle or not, I’m not sure,” said WPD Lieutenant Carl Lemons.

According to the WPD, the driver of each car and their passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wichita police say in one of the cars was a man in his 70s. The details of his passenger are unknown. In the other car were two men in their 20s.

One of the cars crashed into Tom Sawyer’s Bicycle Shop. A security camera in the shop caught the car crash on video.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.