BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Butler County has left one man critically injured.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a 25-year-old man was driving a 2007 Chevy Malibu eastbound on Kansas Highway 254, near SW Adams Road, at a high rate of speed and weaving between lanes.

The KHP says the driver left the road to the left into the grass median, lost control and then crossed both shoulders and lanes of travel. He then stuck a tree and a fence in the south ditch of K-254, coming to a rest facing slightly northeast.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of his injuries, according to the KHP.