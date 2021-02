FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ford County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page Tuesday evening that the Ford County Fire/EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol are on the scene of an crash involving a passenger car and semi tractor-trailer near the intersection of Hwy 50/56/283 and County Road 117.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office said traffic is closed off to both north and southbound traffic on County Road 117 as first responders work to clear the crash site.