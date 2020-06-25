Crash in Hillsboro claims life of 13-year old boy

HILLSBORO, Kan. (KSNW) – Rescue officials responded to a grain truck and bicycle crash at the corner of Ash and D Street in Hillsboro Thursday. The call came in around 11 a.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash involved a commercial grain truck and a bicycle. Both were headed south on Ash St. when the grain truck tried to turn and hit the bicycle. The 13-year-old boy riding the bicycle died as a result of the crash.

KHP released the name of the 13-year old as Trevor Dayton Adams Wullenweber of Milford, Kansas.

