3 teens die, 1 girl injured, when car crashes into a river

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Three teenagers died and a fourth teen was injured when the car they were riding in crashed into the Cottonwood River south of Emporia.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s office said the wreck was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after the injured girl, 15-year-old Ashley Edwards, was spotted walking down the road.

Edwards told deputies that she had been a passenger in a car that crashed. Authorities pulled a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix from the river with three people inside.

The sheriff’s office said 17-year-old Chase Luby, 13-year-old Paxton Luby and 17-year-old Shelby Phoenix were all dead. Edwards was taken to a hospital.