WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash involving five cars near K-96 and Woodlawn has left a 41-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman both in serious condition. They are expected to be OK.

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m.

It has caused bumper-to-bumper traffic on K-96. Police are asking that you avoid the area.

A police investigation is ongoing.

KSN News 3 has a crew member on the scene. KSN will provide updates as they become available.