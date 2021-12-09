Crash in northeast Kansas kills 2 adults killed, injures 2 children

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed and two children injured in a head-on crash near Atchison.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 73 just west of Atchison when a southbound car crossed the center line and hit a northbound car head-on.

The crash killed the driver of the northbound car, identified as 26-year-old Felicia Paxton of Atchison, as well as a passenger, 33-year-old Jovonnie Franklin, also of Atchison. Two boys in that car, ages 6 and 7, were injured and taken to a hospital.

The driver of the other car, a 37-year-old Tonganoxie man, was also hospitalized.