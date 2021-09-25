1 killed, another injured in crash northeast of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed and another was injured in a crash near K-254 and Greenwich early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the report of a truck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of K-254 near 127th St. E. around 2:40 a.m. A few minutes after the initial call, someone reported a crash.

Lt. Daniel Oliver with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles were involved in the crash. One driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. Oliver says a 19-year-old man died in the crash.

Deputies are conducting an ongoing impairment investigation for possible alcohol or drugs. Additionally, the eastbound lanes of K-254 from Webb to Greenwich were closed for some time due to the crash.