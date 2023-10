WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash has caused a large building fire on the south side of Newton.

It happened at U.S. Highway 50 and Anderson.

KDOT says the crash has closed U.S. 50 on the southwest side of Newton from Meridian west to I-135.

There is no word on how many injuries there are.

Crash in Newton leads to fire on Oct. 11, 2023 (Courtesy: Newton Fire/EMS)

Crash in Newton leads to fire on Oct. 11, 2023 (Courtesy: Newton Fire/EMS)

Crash in Newton leads to fire on Oct. 11, 2023 (Courtesy: Newton Fire/EMS)

Crash in Newton leads to fire on Oct. 11, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Crash in Newton leads to fire on Oct. 11, 2023 (KSN Photo)

This is a developing story.

KSN News has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story as more information is available.