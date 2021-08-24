Wellington woman dies in crash west of Derby

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday in southern Sedgwick County. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at 79th St. South and Hillside, west of Derby.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says Dana Pabst, 53, of Wellington, was driving north on Hillside and lost control at the curve in the road. Investigators say her car crossed the centerline and an eastbound SUV hit her.

According to Sgt. Daniel Mlagan of the Sedgwick County Sherrif’s Office, Sedgwick County Fire and EMS attempted to save Pabst, but were unsuccessful. She died at the scene.

The 61-year-old woman in the SUV was injured and was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says her injuries are not life-threatening.

The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.