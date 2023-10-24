WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in south Wichita has left three people injured Tuesday night.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call just before 8 p.m. for the report of a crash at the intersection of East Harry Street and South Washington Street.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms the three victims, saying one person has received serious to critical injuries, a second received minor to serious injuries, and a third had no to minor injuries.

Both eastbound and westbound East Harry Street were closed off west of Southeast Boulevard.