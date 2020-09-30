Crash involving crime scene van in southern Sedgwick County injures 1

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least one person was injured following a crash in southern Sedgwick County.

It happened around 1 p.m. at 82nd Street South and Broadway and involved a police crime scene van.

Haysville police blocked the crash scene while they investigated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories