Crash involving crime scene van in southern Sedgwick County injures 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least one person was injured following a crash in southern Sedgwick County.
It happened around 1 p.m. at 82nd Street South and Broadway and involved a police crime scene van.
Haysville police blocked the crash scene while they investigated.
