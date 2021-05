WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police responded to a crash in southwest Wichita.

The two-car crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. It happened at Pawnee and Glenn, halfway between Meridian and Seneca.

Three people were transported to a local hospital, two in critical condition and one in serious condition. Two others were left with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing. Tune into KSN News 3 at 6 p.m. for the latest updates.