First responders work at a vehicle crash at Kellogg and Maize in west Wichita on Dec. 21, 2022. (Courtesy KanDrive.org and WichWay.org)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on Kellogg/U.S. Highway 54 at Maize Road is affecting eastbound traffic.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say that there are no injuries from the crash, but first responders had to shut down the eastbound lanes as they work the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.

Even though it looks like there has been some snow in the area, KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman said it is not snow, but freezing fog and mist that is causing this accumulation.

“The atmosphere is moistening up in the lower levels ahead of the main disturbance,” she said. “Temps are at the dew point, which is why fog has formed. Since temps are below freezing, this is creating freezing fog and freezing mist, so technically, this is ice accumulation due to freezing fog and mist.”

KSN News will update this story when Kellogg reopens.