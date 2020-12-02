Crash involving deer kills 1, injures another in Pratt County

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a man was killed and a woman seriously injured when their small SUV hit a deer before being hit by another vehicle in south-central Kansas.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 54 east of Pratt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the westbound SUV hit a deer and became disabled, sitting sideways in the roadway. It was then broadsided by a camper van, killing 65-year-old Gregory Hettmansberger, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

The patrol says Hettmansberger’s passenger, a 70-year-old woman, was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say the 26-year-old driver of the camper van was not hurt.