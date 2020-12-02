Crash involving deer kills 1, injures another in Pratt County

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a man was killed and a woman seriously injured when their small SUV hit a deer before being hit by another vehicle in south-central Kansas.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 54 east of Pratt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the westbound SUV hit a deer and became disabled, sitting sideways in the roadway. It was then broadsided by a camper van, killing 65-year-old Gregory Hettmansberger, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

The patrol says Hettmansberger’s passenger, a 70-year-old woman, was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say the 26-year-old driver of the camper van was not hurt.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories