Crash involving Kansas City firetruck and SUV ends inside building, kills 3 people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City police say three people died after a KC Fire Department firetruck crashed into an oncoming SUV. Then both vehicles crashed into a building in Midtown near Westport Wednesday night. The building partially collapsed.

The driver and passenger in the SUV are dead. A pedestrian also died. She was believed to have been helping someone get into a car at that location. She was found Thursday morning in the rubble of the building.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. at 40th Street and Broadway Avenue. The fire department says the truck was on its way to an emergency call with its lights and sirens on when the crash happened.

Emergency crews are still on scene Thursday, securing the area. Fire Capt. Jason Spreitzer said that the scene would be active for some time and that drivers should expect lane closures.