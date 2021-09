WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- There are millions of job openings across the nation, but you have to be careful because there are also many phony ones. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said one scam is on the rise during the pandemic. In this particular scam, the victim could face legal consequences, including significant fines and even jail time.

"I got a text from who I presumed to be a young lady that told me they were interested," said one man who wanted us to keep him anonymous. He's looking for a new job, and he's opening up about what allegedly happened to him back in August.