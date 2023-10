WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man was killed Thursday after a crash northeast of Burrton in Harvey County.

Harvey County says Cody Pfeifer, 29, was at the intersection of NW 12th St. and N. Sand Hill Road around 4:41 p.m. when an SUV traveling south on Sand Hill Road hit his car.

Pfeifer was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV received minor injuries. The crash is under investigation.