Multi-vehicle crash near Garden City Airport claims life of 5-year-old girl

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said Tuesday that a crash involving three vehicles near the Garden City Airport resulted in the death of a 5-year-old girl from Garden City.

The crash happened just east of the airport on U.S. 50. about 10 miles east of the U.S. 83 junction

According to the highway patrol, a Ford Edge drove left of center, striking a Chevy Traverse in a side swiping motion. The Chevy Traverse went into the westbound ditch. The Ford Edge bounced off the Chevy Traverse and struck a third vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, driver side to driver side. Both vehicles came to a rest on the westbound shoulder.

A 5-year-old girl, Plliana Mupenzi a passenger in the Traverse, died in the crash. Five others were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The highway reopened after it was closed for a few hours due to the investigation.