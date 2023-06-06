WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash forced traffic on the on-ramp to Interstate 235 from Kellogg Avenue to a halt Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Multiple fire trucks and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene working the crash.

Those that were stopped on the on-ramp have been released, and the scene has since been cleared.

Captured at 8:06 p.m.

Captured at 8:18 p.m.

Scene cleared: Crash near Kellogg and I-235 injures four (KSN Photo)

Captured at 8:28 p.m.

Captured at 8:45 p.m.

Captured at 8:48 p.m. Courtesy: WICHway/KanDrive

Sedgwick County Dispatch has confirmed that four people were injured in the crash. Two people were sent to the hospital: one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries. Two people refused EMS transportation: one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.