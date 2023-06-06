WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash forced traffic on the on-ramp to Interstate 235 from Kellogg Avenue to a halt Tuesday evening.
The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Multiple fire trucks and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene working the crash.
Those that were stopped on the on-ramp have been released, and the scene has since been cleared.
Sedgwick County Dispatch has confirmed that four people were injured in the crash. Two people were sent to the hospital: one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries. Two people refused EMS transportation: one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.