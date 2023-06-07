WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 54 east of Kingman. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday and restricted traffic along the highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Buick Encore was westbound on the eastbound shoulder of the highway. Troopers do not know why the driver was driving on the shoulder and in the wrong direction. At the same time, a Chevy Cruze was eastbound on the highway.

Troopers say the driver of the Encore attempted an evasive maneuver and struck the Chevy Cruze head-on on the passenger side.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals. One driver suffered a suspected serious injury, while the other had some pain.

The KHP says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.