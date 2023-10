WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many drivers experienced a delay Friday afternoon as a crash near the exit ramp for Woodlawn forced traffic down to just one lane. The scene has since been cleared.

At one point, the KanDrive cameras showed traffic was backed up all the way to the Interstate 135 interchange.

Crash at Woodlawn

Traffic down to one lane

Traffic backed up to I-135

Traffic backed up to I-135

To view this crash on KanDrive, click here.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. and was cleared before 7:30 p.m.

There is no word on any reported injuries.