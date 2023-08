WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A rollover crash north of Wichita is tying up traffic on Interstate I35 near 61st Street North. It happened Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.

Details on the crash are limited, but the driver wasn’t seriously injured.

Traffic on I-135 is down to one lane as authorities work the scene.

