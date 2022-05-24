WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers on Kellogg are being forced to slow down for some crashes Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., Sedgwick County dispatchers said there were at least two separate crashes between Oliver and Hillside in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg.

A person in one of the crashes had potentially serious injuries. Two people in the other crash had minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crashes caused traffic to back up on I-135, so the KHP closed the ramp from southbound I-135 onto eastbound Kellogg for a while.

Kellogg at Hillside, looking west, May 24, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

Kellogg at Oliver, looking west. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

Kellogg and I-135 looking east (Courtesy WichWay.org)

Kellogg and Seneca, looking east (Courtesy WichWay.org)

There is also a third crash at Kellogg and Seneca. There is no information yet on whether anyone was injured in that crash. The crash brought westbound traffic almost to a standstill.

If possible, choose another route to avoid the crashes and traffic congestion.