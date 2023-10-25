WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several crashes and the rain hampered the Wednesday morning commute in Wichita.

Crashes were reported on westbound Kellogg at Oliver, and another happened on eastbound Kellogg between Southwest Boulevard and Meridian. The crashes have since been cleared, and no serious injuries were reported.

The following roads in Wichita are temporarily closed due to high water: Harry between Seneca and McLean and Pawnee from Sheridan to Meridian. The National Weather Service advises drivers to turn around, don’t drown.

During heavy rain, AAA says to slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply and allow ample stopping distance between you and the cars in front of you. Here are some other tips.

