One dead, one injured in crash at K-42 and Maize Road

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash southwest of Wichita.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at K-42 and Maize Road. One person is dead and another was critically injured.

Officials ask that you avoid the area.

Right now, KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. Look for updates online.

