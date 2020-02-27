One dead, one injured in crash at K-42 and Maize Road

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash southwest of Wichita.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. at K-42 and Maize Road. One person is dead and another was critically injured.
Officials ask that you avoid the area.
Right now, KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. Look for updates online.
