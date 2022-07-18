MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Mulvane residents and offices have no power Monday after a semi hit a power line.

Mulvane Fire Rescue says the driver was making a delivery when the truck caught a line and brought down three high-voltage power distribution transformers. The driver stayed in the vehicle until utility crews arrived to turn off the power.

In addition to the broken transformers, four power poles are broken, and some mineral oil is leaking. Flying debris hit a couple of vehicles, and a small fire started. No one was injured.

A crash into a power line brought down power poles and knocked out electricity for some people in Mulvane, Monday, July 18, 2022. (Courtesy Mulvane Fire Rescue)

Olive Street is closed between Emery and Mulvane while city power crews work to replace lines and the broken poles.

Mulvane Fire Rescue says power may be off for a couple of days to the USD 263 administrative offices and Mulvane Recreation Commission while repairs are being made.

A hazardous material company has been notified to come in and clean up the oil spill.

Mulvane Recreation Commission said its main building is closed for the rest of Monday, but the Annex is open.

The school district said the district office is closed, and its phone lines are out of service.